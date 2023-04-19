Fox News and Dominion reach $787.5M settlement

Fox News will pay almost $800M to voting machine company Dominion after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement in a defamation lawsuit. Dominion had claimed the US news network spread allegations that its voting machines were rigged in favour of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Constitutional law analyst Bruce DelValle weighs in.