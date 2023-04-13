What’s the fallout from the worst US intelligence leak in a decade?

This is the worst US intelligence leak since Edward Snowden, but how much has been compromised? Files purporting to show highly classified Pentagon intelligence have emerged online. Washington has vowed to 'turn over every rock' to find the source. But with highly sensitive assessments of the war in Ukraine now in the public domain, can the damage be undone? Guests: Andrij Dobriansky, Director of Communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Viktor Olevich, Lead expert at the Center for Actual Politic Tom O'Connor, Senior Foreign Policy Writer at Newsweek