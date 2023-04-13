WORLD
1 MIN READ
What’s the fallout from the worst US intelligence leak in a decade?
This is the worst US intelligence leak since Edward Snowden, but how much has been compromised? Files purporting to show highly classified Pentagon intelligence have emerged online. Washington has vowed to 'turn over every rock' to find the source. But with highly sensitive assessments of the war in Ukraine now in the public domain, can the damage be undone? Guests: Andrij Dobriansky, Director of Communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Viktor Olevich, Lead expert at the Center for Actual Politic Tom O'Connor, Senior Foreign Policy Writer at Newsweek
What’s the fallout from the worst US intelligence leak in a decade?
April 13, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us