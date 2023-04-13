WORLD
Prince Harry to attend King’s coronation without his wife Meghan
Britain’s Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation of his father King Charles, but without his wife or children. Buckingham palace confirmed Prince Harry's attendance but said that his wife Meghan would remain in California with their two children. Royal expert Sarah Robertson has more. #PrinceHarry #Coronation #Meghan
April 13, 2023
