April 13, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Millions are angry in France over plans to raise the retirement age
Half a million workers are back on the streets of France in a 12th day of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms. Demonstrators clashed with police over plans to raise the age of retirement. The nationwide rallies come a day before a verdict from the Constitutional court over the legality of the legislation. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
Millions are angry in France over plans to raise the retirement age
Explore