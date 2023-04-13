April 13, 2023
Oxford University's vaccine secures its first approval in Ghana
Ghana has become the first country to approve a new malaria vaccine that has been described as a world-changer by the scientists who developed it. The vaccine - called R21 - appears to be hugely effective and drug regulators in Ghana have decided to use it. Malaria kills over half million people a year, most of them young children. Priyanka Navani has that story.
