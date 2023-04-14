Yemeni prisoner exchange expected as hope for peace rises

An exchange of nearly 900 prisoners from Yemen's civil war is expected to begin on Friday. Prisoners are to be flown between Yemen and Saudi Arabi in the biggest prisoner swap since 2020. A Saudi Arabian delegation spoke with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels this week, with hopes of reaching a permanent ceasefire. Rumeysa Codar takes a look back at this forgotten war.