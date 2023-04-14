April 14, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sudanese Army warns of conflict after paramilitary forces mobilise troops
The Sudanese army is warning of a risk of conflict with the country’s biggest paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces. The army says the RFS has started mobilising in Khartoum and other cities. Suliman Baldo, director of Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker, has more on why tensions are building up in the country. #Sudan #RFS #AbdulFattahAlBurhan
Sudanese Army warns of conflict after paramilitary forces mobilise troops
Explore