Sudanese Army warns of conflict after paramilitary forces mobilise troops

The Sudanese army is warning of a risk of conflict with the country’s biggest paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces. The army says the RFS has started mobilising in Khartoum and other cities. Suliman Baldo, director of Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker, has more on why tensions are building up in the country. #Sudan #RFS #AbdulFattahAlBurhan