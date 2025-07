Is AI Art Really Art? | Victor Erice’s Legacy & The Last Thing He Told Me

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Is AI Art Really Art? 00:02 Victor Erice’s Legacy 02:57 The Last Thing He Told Me 05:26 Ahsoka 08:10 Safety Last 12:29 Ugandan Special Effects Make-Up Artists 16:04 Palestinian Blacksmith 18:41 Italian Silk 21:15