Egypt's FM Visits Türkiye as Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has paid an official visit to Ankara where he met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The two ministers said they are taking concrete steps in reappointing ambassadors and will enhance cooperation to ensure stability in Libya. The meeting comes just weeks after Cavusoglu made a landmark visit to Cairo, the first of its kind in a decade. Shoukry's visit to Turkiye is his second since March when he toured the country's south in a show of solidarity following the February 6th earthquakes. Diplomatic ties between the two countries had been cut off after a 2013 coup in Egypt overthrew then-president Mohammed Morsi. But the recent meetings have raised expectations that full diplomatic relations will be restored soon. Their rapproachment follows others in the region, including Iran, which recently reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia. Bahrain and Qatar also announced restoration of diplomatic ties, ending a years-long dispute. Guests: Jane Kinninmont Policy and Impact Director at European Leadership Network Cengiz Tomar Professor at Marmara University
April 14, 2023
