US Adversaries and Allies Call For Dedollarisation
America's foes, and even some friends have called for changes in how the world does business. Long dominating international trade, the US dollar also gave America unrivaled power to spend, lend and punish countries unilaterally, by shutting them out of the global financial system. But that could be about to change. Countries like China, Russia, and others across the Middle East, Latin America and the Indo Pacific are calling for less reliance on the US dollar. But when did it all start and what hurdles has the US greenback faced over the decades? Guests: Geoffrey Williams Head of Research and Innovation at MUST Guido Cozzi Professor of Macroeconomics at St Gallen University
April 14, 2023
