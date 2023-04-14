POLITICS
1 MIN READ
How worried should we be about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence?
The recent release of the newest version of ChatGPT has got some tech leaders worried it's all moving way too fast. Twitter CEO Elon Musk and thousands of others have signed an open letter calling for a six-month ban on the 'dangerous race' to make artificial intelligence as advanced as humans. Guest Nicolas Miailhe Co-Founder of The Future Society Signatory of the Open Letter ‘Pause Giant AI Experiments’ Alexandra Seymour Associate Fellow at CNAS Technology and National Security Program Alex Jenkins WA Data Science Innovation Hub Director
How worried should we be about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence?
April 14, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us