April 14, 2023
WORLD
Are Russian forces gaining the upper hand in Bakhmut?
The battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been ongoing on for months. A week ago Moscow said it controlled it, a claim denied by Kiev. But the fighting continues and now it appears Ukrainian troops may be withdrawing from some areas. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in Polish military intelligence, service explains. #Ukraine #Bakhmut #Russia
