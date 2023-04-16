WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 56 civilians including three WFP staff killed in Sudan
In Sudan, both the army and the Rapid Support Forces have opened a temporary humanitarian corridor to allow the safe passage of those injured in the fighting, as well as people fleeing the conflict. On Sunday, three World Food Programme employees were also killed, in clashes in North Darfur and fighting between the military and a powerful paramilitary group rages on. In the capital Khartoum, at least 56 civilians were killed and 600 others wounded. All internet services have been blocked. The military now says dialogue is out of the question with the Rapid Support Forces, who claim to have taken over the airport, Sudan State TV headquarters and the presidential palace. The army denies those claims. And it has been conducting airstrikes against the group. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #khartoum #sudan
At least 56 civilians including three WFP staff killed in Sudan
April 16, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us