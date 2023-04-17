April 17, 2023
European Commission rejects Poland, Hungary grain bans
Poland has banned the import of all Ukrainian agricultural products and Hungary says it will follow suit. The two EU states say Ukrainian grain and other products are pushing down prices and hurting their local farmers. More Ukrainian produce is entering Europe since the war with Russia limited Kiev's ability to export its produce to markets further afield through the Black Sea. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #grainexports #eu #ukraine
