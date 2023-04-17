Putin meets China's defence minister Li Shangfu in Moscow

China and Russia are contining to strenghten their diplomatic ties - highlighted most recently in a visit to Moscow by Chinese Defense Minister. Li Shangfu, who was appointed in March was making his first foreign trip - less than a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping. But some say the relationship may run deeper than either side is letting on, with Ukraine saying Chinese weapons are being found on the battlefield. Priyanka Navani reports.