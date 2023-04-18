Tunisian police raid Ennahda party headquarters after arresting Ghannouchi

Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi has been taken in for questioning as part of an investigation into quote 'inciting statements.' The 81-year old is one of the most prominent critics of President Kais Saied - who's ruled by decree after a power grab - which opponents have called a 'coup'. Sena Saylan explains.