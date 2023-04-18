WORLD
Is Serbia turning on Russia or were US leaked documents forged?
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says his country has not and will not send any weapons to Ukraine. He made the remarks in response to a leaked Pentagon document that claimed Belgrade and Sofia have agreed to supply arms to Kiev. A 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard, is suspected of being behind the biggest US intelligence leak in a decade. He is facing up to 15 years in prison over charges of transmitting classified information. Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concerns over the report, as its long-time ally Serbia tries to balance its close ties with Moscow. Belgrade has long declined to join Western sanctions on Russia, while remaining committed to its EU path. But experts say if the documents are true, that either shows Vucic's duplicity towards Russia or that he is under enormous pressure from Washington to deliver weapons to Ukraine. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 18, 2023
