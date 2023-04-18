WORLD
Why does Bulgaria want to have a say in North Macedonia’s constitution?
There is currently no dialogue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia - this is the latest statement by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev over an ongoing dispute with Skopje. He made the remarks after his North Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski said he hasn't had a single constructive conversation with Radev in the last two years. Sofia and Skopje have been at odds over language, history and the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia. Skopje earlier announced it would include Bulgarians in the preamble as a constitutive people to avoid Sofia's repeated EU blockades. Bulgaria's foreign minister said he wished to be consulted during the process. Pendarovski has condemned the Bulgarian request as scandalous, and added that a demand to interfere in the internal process of any country is unprecedented and absurd. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 18, 2023
