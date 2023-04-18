April 18, 2023
Can Sudan find peace amidst failed transition to democracy?
Sudan's generals engage in a fierce struggle for control leading to a surge of violence, with four days of heavy fighting resulting in nearly 200 casualties. Can Sudan overcome this hurdle and achieve lasting peace? Guests: El-Waleed Madibo Analyst Hamid Khalafallah Programme Officer for Constitution Building in Sudan at IDEA Cameron Hudson Senior Associate at CSIS for Africa Program
