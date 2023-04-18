April 18, 2023
NATO nuclear conference convenes as global weapons testing escalates
Representatives from more than 50 nations are attending a NATO conference on arms control in Washington. It comes at a time of increasing concern over the escalation of nuclear testing around the globe. Hanna Sheles, director of security programs at Foreign Policy Council ‘Ukrainian Prism’ discusses how war has transformed NATO and its policy toward conflict. #nato #armscontrol #nuclearweapons
