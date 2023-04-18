Russian court upholds detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich

The detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich has appeared in a Moscow court to appeal the conditions of his imprisonment, while awaiting trial for espionage. The Wall Street Journal reporter was detained by the Russians in March. Gershkovich and US authorities deny all charges and say the arrest is politically motivated. He’s the first US journalist to be detained in Russia since the Cold War. Meanwhile video has emerged of the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia visiting frontline positions. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.