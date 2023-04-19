Türkiye to begin production in largest Black Sea gas field

Turkiye is expected to start pumping gas from its Black Sea terminal on Thursday. The 2020 discovery of gas reserves in the area is the largest in the country's history, with an expected market value of one trillion dollars. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University explains what this means for the country's energy independence. #GasProduction #BlackSeaGas #Erdogan