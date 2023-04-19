Fox News and Dominion reach $787.5M settlement

Fox News has settled a defamation lawsuit out of court brought by voting machine company Dominion. The network has agreed to pay Dominion 787 million dollars. The lawsuit was filed by Dominion after Fox News spread false claims that their voting machines were rigged in favour of Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. Muttalip Erdogan has the details. #foxnews #dominion #settlement