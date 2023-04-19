Does Yemen's prisoner exchange raise hope for an end to the conflict?

After years of conflict, Yemen sees hope for peace as warring parties exchange prisoners. This development has raised optimism for an end to the war that has caused the deaths of tens of thousands and displaced millions. However, the road ahead is uncertain, and the world watches to see if this positive momentum will lead to a lasting resolution. Guests: Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Journalist Najeeb Ghanem Yemeni MP Ibrahim Jalal Yemeni Conflict and Defence Researcher