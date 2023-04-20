Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone calls with Sudanese officials, emphasising the importance of the protection of life and properties of Turkish citizens and institutions in Sudan amid tensions in the African country.

According to Thursday's statement by the Communications Directorate, Erdogan held separate phone calls with Sudan Sovereignty Council Chairman General Abdel Fettah al Burhan, and Deputy Chairman and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo.

Inviting the parties to end the conflict and bloodshed and to return to an atmosphere of dialogue, Erdogan called on Sudan to take the necessary steps to ensure the unity of the society and to resolve problems with common sense and an open mind.

Erdogan stressed that appropriate measures should be taken to ensure the safe use of Khartoum Airport, to ensure the transportation of Turkish citizens to Türkiye and to open an emergency humanitarian aid corridor.

President Erdogan further said that Türkiye will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Sudan and its people, and is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting possible mediation initiatives.

Search of safer areas

Stating that as Türkiye has sincerely supported the transition process in Sudan from the beginning, Erdogan said the recent events have damaged the struggle that has been going on since 2018 and put the gains of the transition period at risk.

Sudan's military ruled out negotiations with a rival paramilitary force on Thursday, saying it would only accept its surrender as the two sides continued to battle in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to wreck the latest attempt at a ceasefire.

The military's statement raised the likelihood of a renewed surge in the nearly week-long violence that has pushed Sudan's population to the breaking point. Alarm has grown that the country's medical system was on the verge of collapse, with many hospitals forced to shut down and others running out of supplies.

The 24-hour ceasefire, declared Wednesday evening, had brought only marginal calm to parts of the ca pital of Khartoum, but many residents took advantage to flee the homes where they have been trapped for days. “Massive numbers” of people, mostly women and children, were leaving in search of safer areas, said Atiya Abdulla Atiya, secretary of the Doctors’ Syndicate.

Hours before the truce was set to end, the military said in a statement that it would not negotiation with its rival, the Rapid Support Forces, over an end to the crisis and would only discuss terms of its surrender.

