TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Tickets for final game of UEFA Champions League now on sale
Set to be held on June 10 in Türkiye's Istanbul, prices for the game vary according to the official UEFA category allocated to fans, each of whom may purchase a maximum of two tickets.
Tickets for final game of UEFA Champions League now on sale
This year's UEFA final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final. / Photo: Reuters
April 21, 2023

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul have gone on sale, available exclusively at the official ticket portal, UEFA.com/tickets.

Tickets for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final game, made available on Friday, are on sale in four categories along with a disabled category.

Category 1 is priced at €690 ($757), Category 2 at €490, Category 3 at €180, and Category 4 at €70.

Tickets for disabled fans are priced at €70 and will include a free companion ticket.

Following the drawing of lots in late April, UEFA will notify via email the fans whose ticket applications went forward.

Fans will be able to purchase a maximum of two tickets in the category allocated to them.

The 2023 Champions League final is set to be held on June 10 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final where Liverpool came back against AC Milan to claim European football's top-tier club trophy.

RelatedSports world unites in expressing solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye, Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us