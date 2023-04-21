WORLD
Sudan's army says it agrees to three-day truce starting Friday
Sudan's army has said it's agreed to a three-day ceasefire starting today. It is hoped this will enable the Sudanese people to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr ending the holy month of Ramadan. There had already been a ceasefire agreed earlier on Friday, although reports emerged of gunfire and troops on the streets. The death toll has topped more than 400, according to the World Health Organization and still climbing. The deadly conflict comes at a time of celebrations for Muslims across the world. But for Sudanese, it's a time of pain and despair. Malik Fudah has our top story.
sudan / TRT World
April 21, 2023
