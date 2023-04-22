WORLD
At least 21 killed as Somalia battles al Shabab in central region
Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Taredisho says at least 18 of the militants and three civilians were killed in the fighting early on Saturday in the central region of Galgadud.
FILE - African Union peacekeepers and occasional US airstrikes on al Shabab targets have tried to help keep the militants at bay. (Reuters) / Others
April 22, 2023

Somalia's military repulsed an attack by Al Shabab fighters in a central region of the country, killing at least 18 of the militants, according to a top army official.

At least three civilians described as “traditional elders” were also killed in the fighting early on Saturday near Masagaway town, Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Taredisho said by phone.

Masagaway is located in the central region of Galgadud and home to a military base.

Resident Yusuf Sheikh told The Associated Press that militants overran the base, confiscated weapons and burned battle wagons during the attack.

“It was early in the morning, and (al Shabab) completely took over the whole town, including the military base, forcing the government forces out of the town,” he said.

Sheikh said several people were killed in the attack and others were missing.

Al Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital.

The group intensified attacks on military bases in recent months after it lost control of territories in rural areas to government forces.

Al Shabab members have fought for years to create an Islamic state in the Horn of Africa nation.

African Union peacekeepers and occasional US airstrikes on al Shabab targets have tried to help keep the militants at bay.

Somalia also is facing its worst drought in decades. During a visit there earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for “massive international support” for the country.

