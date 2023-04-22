Turkish security forces have neutralised 21 terrorists over the past four days in northern Syria and Iraq, the country's defence chief has said.

Speaking at an event in central Kayseri province on Saturday, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar called attention to the success of Turkish troops in combating terrorism in those regions.

"We just received another (piece of) news. Three terrorists were neutralised by Turkish soldiers in Zap (region in northern Iraq). Thus, the number of terrorists neutralised in the last four days has reached 21."

"This struggle will continue until we ensure the security of our borders and our nation," Akar vowed.

Akar further stated that the PKK terror group served as a "tool in the hands of imperialists" to hinder Türkiye but reiterated the country's determination to eliminate the organization.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. It also has a branch in northern Syria known as the YPG.

Earlier in the day, the National Defence Ministry said security forces have "neutralised" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

The terrorists were targeted in airstrikes in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the PKK members in question either surrendered, were killed, or captured.

PKK militants have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out members of the group hiding out in northern Iraq.