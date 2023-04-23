TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu sets off from Istanbul for Black Sea
Türkiye’s largest warship TCG Anadolu rendered a 21-gun salute in honor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as it sailed through the Bosphorus Strait on Sunday.
Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu sets off from Istanbul for Black Sea
President Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, accompanied by children from Türkiye’s southern quake-hit areas, were out on deck of Dolmabache Palace to see off the vessel as it sailed on the Bosphorus Strait. (AA) / Others
April 23, 2023

Türkiye’s largest warship TCG Anadolu has rendered a 21-gun salute in honour of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as it sailed through the Istanbul Strait on its way to the Black Sea.

The vessel, which is the world’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, departed the port of Sarayburnu in Istanbul and sailed past the Dolmabahce Palace on Sunday, 23 April.

The day marks the 103rd anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament, which is celebrated annually as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in Türkiye.

President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan, accompanied by children from Türkiye’s southern quake-hit areas, were out on the palace deck to see off the TCG Anadolu.

National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and top Turkish military commanders were aboard the TCG Anadolu, which was escorted by Turkish Air Force helicopters as it passed through the strait.

Built in Istanbul-based shipyard Sedef, the ship, named TCG Anadolu, can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft, and personnel.

Turkish UCAVs Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones, and light attack aircraft Hurjet, can land on and take off from the ship.

TCG Anadolu will carry four mechanised, two landing craft air-cushion (LCAC), and two personnel landing vehicles (LCVP), as well as aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

With a length of 231 metres (some 758 feet) and a width of 32 metres (105 feet), the full load displacement equals some 27,000 tonnes.

READ MORE:TCG Anadolu: Türkiye's largest warship and world's first drone carrier

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us