WORLD
2 MIN READ
One on One Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency President Ismail Demir
Türkiye’s first domestically developed jet trainer and light attack aircraft, the Hürjet, made its first flight on Tuesday. On Sunday, Türkiye’s largest and newest warship, the TCG Anadolu, passed through the Istanbul Strait en route to the Black Sea. The vessel, which is the world’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, will serve as a mobile base for light aircraft and military drones. The Bayraktar TB3, Kızılelma, and Hürjet will all be operable from the TCG Anadolu. Ankara has been building its defence industry, designing and producing high-end military hardware and marking key achievements in recent years. It has reduced its foreign dependency from 80% to 20%. Its worldwide share of the weapons trade increased from 0.6% to 1.1% between 2018 and 2022, making it the world's 12th largest arms exporter. Within 12 months, Turkey's latest TF-X fighter, known as Milli Muharip, is expected to be ready for testing. TRT World sat down with Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency President Ismail Demir to talk about the growing Turkish air force and the challenges in air defence systems.
One on One Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency President Ismail Demir / Others
April 25, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us