Investigative journalism organisation Lighthouse Reports has alleged that the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs uses discriminatory algorithms when evaluating Schengen visa applications.

The algorithms, as per the March 2023 data, are allegedly based on factors such as nationality, age, and gender, and have been used secretly since 2015.

The Ministry is accused of rejecting visa applications from those considered to be in a "high-risk profile" category, which amounts to 33 percent of applicants. The evaluation process takes months.

The personal data protection expert within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is said to have opposed the use of discriminatory algorithms. The expert is reported to have called for an end to the system, which is said to discriminate based on ethnicity. While the Ministry has promised changes to the system, no updates have been made and the biased system continues to be used.

Dutch Parliament Deputy Kate Piri has spoken out against the system, stating that citizens of countries such as Suriname and Morocco have a difficult time obtaining visas. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has come under criticism for its use of discriminatory algorithms, with Lighthouse Reports accusing the Ministry of violating the law.

An independent investigation into racism at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs was conducted in response to the "Black Lives Matter" protests. The investigation, the results of which were announced in December 2022, revealed that racism was widespread within the Ministry. The report stated that racism took various forms, from direct to subtle and unintentional, affecting bicultural and non-local workers.

In response to the report, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra expressed his commitment to eliminating racism within the Ministry, noting that all forms of discrimination are prohibited, and that the Ministry advocates for international justice. The allegations of discriminatory algorithms used in evaluating Schengen visa applications have added to concerns about racism within the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We will do everything we can to eliminate racism within our institution," he added.