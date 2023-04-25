TÜRKİYE
UN appoints Türkiye's Sinirlioglu as special coordinator on Afghanistan
Feridun Sinirlioglu previously served as Türkiye's foreign minister in the interim government of 2015 and as Ankara's UN envoy from 2016 to 2023.
"Sinirlioglu brings over four decades of experience in international affairs and diplomacy," the UN said in a statement. / Others
April 25, 2023

UN chief Antonio Guterres has appointed former Turkish ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu to lead an independent assessment to provide recommendations to address current challenges in Afghanistan.

"Sinirlioglu brings over four decades of experience in international affairs and diplomacy," the UN said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Throughout his career, he has held portfolios spanning political, humanitarian, development, and human rights issues, has led mediation efforts and has expertise in extensive geographical areas such as the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, North America and Asia, including Afghanistan."

The Security Council asked Antonio Guterres in March to conduct and provide forward-looking recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian and development actors to address the current challenges facing Afghanistan.

Sinirlioglu previously served as Türkiye's foreign minister in the interim government of 2015 and as Ankara's UN envoy from 2016 to 2023.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye developing trilateral ties with Pakistan, Azerbaijan

SOURCE:AA
