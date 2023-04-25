WORLD
UN expects hundreds of thousands to flee fighting in Sudan
A ceasefire in Sudan between the army and a rival paramilitary force appears to be holding, although there have been reports of new gunfire and shelling in the capital, Khartoum The 72-hour truce started on Monday and it's the fourth effort to stop the fighting which has killed more than 450 people. Meanwhile Western, Arab and Asian nations are racing to extract their citizens from the country. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
April 25, 2023
