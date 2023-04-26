April 26, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Libyan coast guard rescued 67 migrants who survived in the Mediterranean sea
More than 65 migrants have been rescued off the coast of Libya. And as warmer months approach, International bodies are worried that tens of thousands of migrants will attempt to make the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe, hoping for a better life. But as Sena Saylan reports, the outcome is often deadly. #migrantcrisis #mediterranean #libya
67 survivors pulled from the Mediterranean by Libyan coast guard / Others
Explore