Turkish govt launches new environmentally friendly train line
As the United Nations warns that the climate time bomb is ticking, Turkiye is one of the countries that's rushing to tackle the crisis by going green and making environmentally friendly investments. One of them is the high-speed train projects - which the country is inaugurating on Wednesday. It will cut the journey time from 12 hours to just 2 from the capital, Ankara to Sivas Province. TRT World's Kubra Akkoc had the opportunity to be one of the first-ever passengers and sent us this report. #highspeedtrain #ecofriendly #transportation
April 26, 2023
