April 26, 2023
Singapore executes man for trafficking cannabis
Singapore has executed a man for helping to sell marijuana, despite appeals from the UN and human rights groups. This is the 12th execution in 16 months by the city state. It is in stark contrast to neighbouring countries like Thailand and Malaysia, which have either banned or strictly limited the death penalty for almost all offenses. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
