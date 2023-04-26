Sudan police: RSF broke into five prisons, freed some detainees

A ceasefire between Sudan's army and a rival paramilitary force is now in its second day. The 72-hour truce seems to be largely holding despite reports of scattered gunfire and airstrikes. At least 450 people, most of them civilians, have been killed in a power struggle which has seen millions of people caught in the crossfire. The fragile ceasefire has also given dozens of foreign countries the opportunity to evacuate their nations from the country. Usman Aliyu Uba has more.