TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rejects 'baseless claims' about Erdogan's health
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant opening via videoconference on Thursday, says the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye rejects 'baseless claims' about Erdogan's health
"No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader," says  Fahrettin Altun. Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
April 26, 2023

Türkiye has rejected "baseless claims" about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's health.

"We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan's health. The President will attend tomorrow's nuclear power plant [Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant] opening via videoconference," the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK [Justice and Development] Party are set to win the May 14 elections," Altun added.

The Directorate of Communications' centre for combating disinformation also said the claims shared on some social media accounts that President Erdogan "had a heart attack and was hospitalised" did not reflect the truth.

Putin to attend inauguration event

The Akkuyu power plant in southern Mersin province, which is being inaugurated on Thursday will be the country's first nuclear plant, with an installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors.

The project began with a 2010 intergovernmental agreement between Türkiye and Russia, with the entire plant expected to be operational by 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the inauguration ceremony via video link, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It will be in the format of a videoconference," Peskov told reporters at a press conference in Moscow, referring to the first Turkish nuclear power facility built in collaboration with Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

RelatedRecep Tayyip Erdogan: Presidential candidate of Türkiye's People’s Alliance
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us