Tucker Carlson reappears with dig at US media, politics
Carlson issues videotaped statement less than a week after parting ways with Fox News, without giving any hints of his next move.
Carlson and Fox parted ways less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role. / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2023

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson has surfaced publicly for the first time since abruptly leaving the network this week, releasing a videotaped statement in which he criticised the state of public discourse on US television.

Carlson in the videotaped statement on Wednesday, did not directly address his departure from Fox, where he hosted the highest-rated cable news programme in the key age demographic on the most-watched US cable news network.

Instead, he took aim at American media and the US political system.

"Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it," Carlson said.

"Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That's a depressing realisation, but it's not permanent," he said.

He also said that he didn't realise how "stupid debates" are on TV until he got time off, adding that they are "irrelevant and mean nothing."

"Where can you still find Americans saying true things?" Carlson asked. "There aren’t many places left, but there are some."

Despite signing off the roughly two-minute clip with the words "see you soon," Carlson did not give any hints of his next move.

RelatedPopular host Tucker Carlson parts ways with Fox News in surprise move

Sour separation

Carlson and Fox parted ways less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that a tipping point for Fox executives may have been private messages containing what the paper called "highly offensive and crude remarks" by Carlson.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Carlson called a senior executive the "c-word."

Dominion Voting Systems said in its lawsuit that Carlson allowed debunked election-fraud claims about the voting-technology firm to air on his show, while casting doubts on the plausibility of those claims in some of the private messages.

Carlson is also key to additional legal battles facing Fox, including a lawsuit filed by his former head of booking, Abby Grossberg, who said Fox coerced her testimony in the Dominion case.

Grossberg last month accused network lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony and said Fox exposed her and others to rampant sexism and misogyny.

Fox fired Grossberg, saying her legal claims were "riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees."

RelatedFox News says little after $787.5M settlement with vote-counting firm
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
