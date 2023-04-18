TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye set to open 3 additional boron processing plants: President Erdogan
Türkiye is the world's largest boron producer, accounting for approximately 73% of global boron reserves.
Türkiye set to open 3 additional boron processing plants: President Erdogan
Boron is used in a number of different applications, such as in the production of fiberglass, ceramics, and semiconductors. / AA
April 18, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to open three additional boron processing plants in central Eskisehir province.

"This year, we will add three new boron processing plants to Eskisehir which account for an investment value of 501 million liras ($25.8 million)," Erdogan said at a mass opening ceremony in Eskisehir on Tuesday.

Boron is used in a number of different applications, such as in the production of fiberglass, ceramics, and semiconductors. It is also an important nutrient for plants, and is used as a supplement in fertilizers.

Türkiye is the world's largest boron producer, accounting for approximately 73% of global boron reserves.

Erdogan said the "pilot facility" opened in Eskisehir will begin processing 1,200 tons of ore, which contains boron, per year in the first stage establishing another "facility that will increase the annual production to 570,000 tons immediately."

Erdogan also discussed the process of making Türkiye's first electric train, saying that the "design, manufacture and assembly of the locomotive and subsystems of the first domestic electric locomotive, E5000, will be completed and then, testing and certification will be launched."

"Here, we will manufacture 500 locomotives that Türkiye will need in the next 10 years," he added.

READ MORE:Five things to know about Sakarya, Türkiye’s biggest offshore gas field

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us