Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has met with Saudi Arabia's top diplomat in Damascus, state media reported, ending more than a decade of diplomatic deep-freeze between the two countries.

"President Bashar al Assad meets Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan," Syria's official news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi prince arrived in Damascus in the afternoon on the first visit to Syria's capital by a Saudi official since the start of the country's civil war in 2011.

The trip comes less than a week after Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, also on the first such visit since the conflict began.

Assad's regime has been politically isolated in the region since the conflict began, but a flurry of diplomatic activity has been underway in the past week as regional relations shift following a decision by Saudi Arabia and Damascus's ally Iran to resume ties.

Last week, diplomats from nine Arab countries met in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss ending Syria's long spell in the diplomatic wilderness and its possible return to the 22-member Arab League after Damascus was suspended in 2011.

Restoring ties

Saudi Arabia, along with several other Arab countries had severed ties with Assad's government in 2012 and Riyadh had long openly championed Assad's ouster, backing Syrian rebels in earlier stages of the war.

But regional capitals have gradually been warming to Assad, with crucial backing from Russia and Iran.

The United Arab Emirates, which re-established ties in late 2018, has been leading the charge to reintegrate Damascus into the Arab fold.

Syria's war has killed more than half a million people, while around half of the country's pre-war population has been forced from their homes.

Assad is hoping normalisation with wealthy Gulf states could bring economic relief and money for reconstruction, as broader international funding remains elusive without a United Nations-backed political settlement to the conflict.

Analysts say sanctions on Syria will likely continue to deter investment.

