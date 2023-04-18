TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US State Department nods F-16 modernisation kits sale to Türkiye: Sources
Sales package set to upgrade existing Link-16 system and Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance Systems needs congressional approval.
US State Department nods F-16 modernisation kits sale to Türkiye: Sources
Ankara and Washington last year negotiated the sale of 40 new F-16 jets and 79 modernisation kits. / Reuters
April 18, 2023

The US State Department has notified Congress of its approval of the sale to Türkiye of Link-16 tactical data link modernisation kits for F-16 jets, sources familiar with the matter said.

In a statement released Monday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed that the State Department has made a determination approving the possible sale to Türkiye of defence articles and services to support upgrading its current fleet of F-16 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $259 million.

"The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," said the statement.

READ MORE:Türkiye tells US to delink F-16 jet sale from Nordic NATO bids

The potential sales package includes related equipment and engineering support to upgrade the Link-16 tactical data link system of Türkiye's existing F-16 jets to the Block Upgrade-2 level, as well as Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance Systems.

Congress has the right to object to the State Department's determination within 15 business days for sales approvals granted to NATO members, including Türkiye, a member of the alliance for over 70 years.

Link-16 is a military radio network, also known as a tactical data link (TDL), used by NATO and allied countries.

It provides tactical information sharing between aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ships and ground forces.

Ankara and Washington last year negotiated the sale of 40 new F-16 jets and 79 modernisation kits, and the process is currently awaiting the approval of the US Congress.

READ MORE:Biden admin conveys decision to US Congress on sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us