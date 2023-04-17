WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ennahda's leader Ghannouchi arrested for interrogation in Tunisia
Ghannouchi, a former parliament speaker, earlier said that the accusations against him "lack any real evidence" and seek to divert public attention from Tunisia's real problems.
Ennahda's leader Ghannouchi arrested for interrogation in Tunisia
Tunisian authorities have yet to comment on arrest of Rached Ghannouchi. / AA Archive
April 17, 2023

Tunisia's security forces have arrested the country's largest political party Ennahda's leader Rached Ghannouchi and took him in for interrogation at a National Guard building in the capital Tunis.

In a statement on Facebook, senior Ennahda Party official and former Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem said late Monday that security forces raided Ghannouchi's home and took him to the El Aouina National Guard base, in northern Tunis.

Tunisian authorities have yet to comment on the arrest.

On February 21, Ghannouchi appeared before the Judicial Pole of Counter-Terrorism in Tunis to answer accusations of incitement against security forces, but he was set free after giving testimony.

READ MORE: Ennahda's Ghannouchi vows to fight 'coup' threatening Tunisia constitution

Ghannouchi, a former parliament speaker, earlier said that the accusations against him "lack any real evidence" and seek to divert public attention from Tunisia's real problems.

Since February 11, Tunisian authorities have launched a widespread arrest campaign against critics of President Kais Saied, accusing them of being part of a conspiracy against state security.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since 2021, when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

Last July Saied held a referendum to draft a new constitution followed by parliamentary elections last December.

While the Tunisian leader insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup. 

READ MORE:Ennahda leader arrested as Tunisia cracks down on opposition

READ MORE:What next for Tunisia as crisis between president and parliament deepens?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us