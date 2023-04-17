WORLD
China blasts German minister over Taiwan remarks
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had warned China against the use of force over Taiwan.
China considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory. / Reuters Archive
April 17, 2023

China has said the real status quo of the Taiwan question is that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to "one and same China."

"Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war (World War II) international order. China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has never been split,” China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a recent interview with the local English newspaper China Daily on Monday.

He was responding to the remarks made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in an interview, in which she warned China against the use of force over Taiwan.

Germany's top diplomat, who visited Beijing last week, had said that destabilisation in the Taiwan Strait will have serious consequences for every country and the global economy. “The shockwave of such a world economic crisis would also hit China and Germany."

"A unilateral and violent change in the status quo would not be acceptable to us as Europeans," she was quoted as saying.

"While meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, State Councilor, and Foreign Minister Qin Gang made clear China’s position on the Taiwan question.

I want to stress again that Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war international order," Wang said about the meeting.

SOURCE:AA
