Ten YPG/PKK terrorists have been “neutralised” after four Turkish soldiers were wounded in northern Syria in a military base attack, according to the Turkish defence minister.

"The struggle here will continue unabated, with dedication and tenacity. We reiterate, as usual, that this fight will go on until the last terrorist is eliminated. The struggle is still ongoing," Hulusi Akar told reporters on Monday in the central Kayseri province.

Four Turkish soldiers were injured in an attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria on Sunday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry earlier said.

The wounded soldiers received medical care and their therapy is ongoing, he added.

The terrorists attacked Turkish bases with simultaneous mortar and multiple rocket launchers in the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield zones.

Akar said the terrorists were “neutralised” in a retaliatory move after their attack on the Turkish military base.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye's fight against terror

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

YPG/PKK terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

