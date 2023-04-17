WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian police detain soldier in connection to military base killings
Indian Army says initial investigations indicate personal reasons or animosity behind killings.
Indian police detain soldier in connection to military base killings
Four soldiers were shot dead in their sleep in barracks at the Bathinda military base last week. / Reuters
April 17, 2023

Police in India's northern border state of Punjab have arrested a soldier in connection with last week's killing of four others at a military base, they said.

The killings were suspected to have been motivated by "personal enmity", district police chief Gulneet Singh Khurana told reporters on Monday.

The four were shot dead in their sleep in barracks at the Bathinda military base early on Wednesday last week.

If found guilty, the soldier faces the penalty of expulsion from the army, a court-martial and criminal prosecution in the civilian courts, the last of which could bring a life term or even a capital sentence.

READ MORE: Attackers posing as journalists shoot dead ex-Muslim politicians in India

In a statement, the Indian Army said that on interrogation, the soldier had "confessed to his involvement" in stealing an assault rifle and killing four colleagues.

"Initial investigations indicate that this was apparently due to personal reasons or animosity," it added.

It said the soldier told police he hid the rifle, stolen on April 9, before retrieving it for use in the shooting on April 12, at a time when he was on sentry duty.

Later he threw the weapon into a sewage pit from which it was recovered, the army said, adding that the soldier had tried to divert suspicion from himself by saying he had seen two men flee.

"The Indian Army practices zero tolerance of such acts of indiscipline," it added, vowing to ensure punishment according to the law.

READ MORE:'Firing incident' kills soldiers at military station in northern India

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us