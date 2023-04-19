WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens dead in Burkina Faso attacks
Suspected militants kill at least 24 people, including civilian defence volunteers in area near Togo and Ghana borders, sources and local officials say, adding more than a dozen militants were killed in response.
Dozens dead in Burkina Faso attacks
More than 40 percent of Burkina Faso remains outside the government's control, according to official figures. / AFP Archive
April 19, 2023

At least 24 people, including civilian defence volunteers, have been killed in two attacks by suspected militants in Burkina Faso, security and local sources told the AFP news agency.

The deadliest attack took place on Tuesday in a village in Bittou, near the Togolese and Ghanaian borders, according to one local official on Wednesday, who said 16 auxiliary soldiers and four civilians were killed.

He said that several were still missing.

"More than a dozen terrorists were killed in response to the attack," he added.

An official in the volunteer militia confirmed the attack and said at least another four volunteers had been killed during a second clash in the same region.

On Wednesday, several hundred people demonstrated in Bittou calling for better security protection, according to residents contacted by AFP.

READ MORE:Tens of security forces members killed in Burkina Faso

Over 10,000 killed

Since their creation in December 2019, the volunteer militia forces have faced heavy tolls in the country's fight against militant groups.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina's transitional president, has declared a goal of recapturing 40 percent of the territory, which is controlled by militants.

The violence has left more than 10,000 people dead, according to non-governmental aid groups, and displaced two million people from their homes.

On Sunday, officials said at least 32 defence volunteers and 10 soldiers died in suspected militant attacks in the country's insurgency-hit north.

Earlier this month, Burkina's military junta declared a "general mobilisation" to give the state "all necessary means" to combat a string of militant attacks since the start of this year.

And the government had already announced a plan in February to recruit 5,000 additional soldiers to battle the insurgency that has gripped one of the world's poorest countries since 2015.

READ MORE:Burkina Faso declares 'general mobilisation' to quell insurgency

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us