Tokyo readies SM-3 interceptors in case N Korea satellite falls on Japan
Announcement comes after Pyongyang said earlier this week that it was ready to launch its first military spy satellite in defiance of the United Nations.
A week ago Pyongyang said it had successfully tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, hailing it as a breakthrough for the country's nuclear counterattack capabilities. / Reuters Archive
April 22, 2023

Japan has ordered its military to prepare to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile after Pyongyang said this week it was ready to launch its first military spy satellite.

Placing the satellite into orbit would require a long-range projectile, which North Korea is banned from launching as the United Nations views such exercises as tests of ballistic missile technology.

On Saturday Japanese minister Yasukazu Hamada told the country's Self-Defense Forces "there is a possibility of ordering destructive measures against ballistic missiles and others", according to a statement from the ministry of defence.

Hamada instructed troops to "implement measures necessary to limit damage in the event of a ballistic missile falling".

Successful solid-fuel ICBM test

He ordered preparations for the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 missile interceptors, as well as military units in the southern prefecture of Okinawa that can operate Patriot PAC-3 missiles.

G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan on Tuesday demanded North Korea refrain from any further ballistic missile tests following a spate of launches this year.

The group of rich nations also warned Pyongyang against carrying out an expected nuclear weapons test and said there would be a "robust" response if it did not comply.

A week ago Pyongyang said it had successfully tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, hailing it as a breakthrough for the country's nuclear counterattack capabilities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
