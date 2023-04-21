Sudan's warring forces clashed again in the nation's capital early on Friday, with bombing and shelling reported in several areas of the capital Khartoum, despite earlier reports that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

"On the night of Eid al-Fitr, several areas of Khartoum were bombed and are still exposed to shelling and clashes between the armed forces and the RSF," AFP news agency quoted the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors as saying on Friday.

"We call on all citizens to exercise caution, stay home, close doors and windows and lie down. We also call on these forces to be responsible and immediately stop fighting to protect innocent lives."

The sounds of heavy fighting could be heard amid the call to prayer in the Sudanese capital, where mosques are expected to hold the morning services inside to protect worshippers, AP news agency reported on Friday.

Witnesses later said that some morning services were cancelled due to the fighting.

As the fighting rages, the World Health Organization reported that as of Friday, at least 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since violence broke out there six days ago.

Earlier, it was reported that the RSF had agreed to a truce coinciding with the Eid al Fitr "to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families."

Ahead of the announcement, Reuters news agency also reported that Khartoum, was rocked by bombing and shelling.

There was no immediate comment from the army, and its chief, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, did not mention a ceasefire in a pre-recorded speech posted on the army's Facebook page.

“We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule."

On Thursday, Sudan's military chief refused to hold talks with his opponent but said he was open for mediation.

Burhan received separate phone calls from Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi and Qatari foreign ministers, the Egyptian intelligence chief and the US, an army statement reported, calling for a temporary ceasefire.

As battles raged, Burhan dismissed any prospects for negotiations with RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, telling Al Jazeera television that he saw no option but "decisive military" action.

"I do not think there is any room for talks over politics again with the Rapid Support Forces," he told the Qatar-based broadcaster, while adding that he was open to mediation.

Hundreds of deaths

After two ceasefires failed to take hold in two days, gunfire continued into Thursday night, with columns of black smoke rising from buildings around Khartoum International Airport and the army headquarters.

Beyond Khartoum, witnesses reported loud explosions in the city of Obeid, in the central state of North Kordofan.

A doctors' group said at least 26 people were killed and 33 were injured there as of Thursday. Witnesses described clashes between the army and RSF troops and widespread looting.

Large numbers of people have reportedly crossed into Chad to flee fighting in the western region of Darfur.

Violence erupted after weeks of deepening tensions between military leader Al Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Daglo, over the planned integration of Daglo's RSF into the regular army.

The World Food Programme has warned that the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people — one-third of the population — already face food insecurity.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for a ceasefire to allow civilians to reach safety.

Guterres, speaking to reporters after meeting virtually with the heads of the African Union, the Arab League and other organizations on Thursday, said: "There was a strong consensus on condemning ongoing fighting in Sudan and calling for the cessation of hostilities as an immediate priority".

As this developed, the US military is moving assets to a base in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti for a possible evacuation of American Embassy personnel, administration officials said.

Japan and South Korea are also send military planes to evacuate their nationals, and the Netherlands has dispatched its own to Jordan.

Even before the conflict, about a quarter of Sudan's people were facing acute hunger, but the World Food Programme halted one of its largest global operations in the country on Saturday after three of its workers were killed.

Sudan borders seven countries and sits strategically between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa's volatile Sahel region, so the hostilities risk fanning regional tensions.

